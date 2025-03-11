Jon Jones responds to fan calling him out for ducking Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to a fan who has alleged him of ducking Tom Aspinall.

The interim UFC heavyweight champion is eager to compete for the undisputed belt and has been urging to fight 'Bones' for months.

However, Jones had previously shown interest in locking horns with then-UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira over Aspinall.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White assured fans that the promotion wants Jones to face the Brit and then fight any other combatant of his choice, or he will be stripped of the title.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aspinall blamed Jones and his team for the delay in finalizing the bout.

Jones recently boasted on Instagram that he is the only male UFC champion with more title defenses than every other current male UFC champion combined.

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

A fan commented on the post, calling out 'Bones' for ducking Aspinall. He wrote:

"Ducking Tom still but it’s okay"

Jones responded by saying:

"@jake.lambe15 let me know if you need an advisor"

Check out the fan comment and Jon Jones' reply below:

Fan comment and Jones' reply [Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall has a message for Jon Jones

UFC CEO Dana White recently made it known that Jon Jones will return to the octagon this summer. White also claimed that negotiations are ongoing and a date and place are yet to be decided for Jones' next fight.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aspinall gave his thoughts on how Alex Pereira being dethroned by Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 means the potential Jones vs. Pereira fight for the gold won’t happen anytime soon. He said:

"That's off the table now. The Alex Pereira fight, at heavyweight or any other weight, really. I mean, I guess you could still fight him at light heavy, I guess, but it won't be for a title."

The Brit also had a message for 'Bones'. He urged:

"Yeah, Jon, there's only one way. There's only one thing to do, mate. Sign the contract, and let's get a date going."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (14:16):

