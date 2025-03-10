"Everything is now done on Jon's side" - Tom Aspinall claims Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira is "off the table" as UFC plans take shape

Tom Aspinall believes the chances of Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira are off the table following the Brazilian's light heavyweight title loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Jones clashed with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last November, securing a dominant third-round knockout victory to defend his heavyweight title. It was likely that he would face Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title unification bout.

However, leading up to UFC 309, Jones expressed that he wanted to fight Pereira in a super fight and showed zero interest in an Aspinall fight. On the other hand, ‘Poatan’ also expressed his desire to fight ‘Bones’ in the near future and urged the fight to be made.

Jones dismissed the notion of fighting the UK native, emphasizing that it would not add significant value to his resume, whereas a fight with Pereira would be great for his legacy.

Many predicted that if Pereira won against Ankalaev, he would move up a division to fight Jones or Aspinall. However, after losing the belt, the Brazilian star has now shown interest in a rematch.

In his recent YouTube video following UFC 313, Aspinall was asked about the chances of Jones vs. Pereira happening. He completely dismissed the idea, highlighting Dana White’s earlier remarks about making the heavyweight unification bout possible. The interim champion hinted that good news would be announced soon, saying:

"That’s off the table now for Alex Pereira to fight at heavyweight or any other weight, really. There is only one way, there’s only one thing to do, mate. Sign the contract and let’s get our date set. I know we saw last night that Dana White was talking. Everything is now done on Jon’s side, and the UFC just has to find a date and venue, so we’re waiting for that. We’ve got some good news coming soon."

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below:

Tom Aspinall is ready to move on if Jon Jones declines to fight

Ever since his interim heavyweight title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, Tom Aspinall has been demanding a fight with Jon Jones, repeatedly accusing ‘Bones’ of ducking him.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aspinall asserted that if Jones doesn’t want to fight, he is ready to move on and face someone else for the undisputed heavyweight belt, stating:

"Jon, let’s do it. If you want to do it, you don’t have to ask me twice. If not, I’ll fight somebody else for the undisputed belt.”

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below (13:48):

