Jon Jones bizarrely likes fan's "More failed drug tests too" comment under own IG post

Jon Jones recently displayed a casual power move through a post that compared his legacy to reigning male UFC champions. However, the American liked a fan comment on the post, which perplexed everyone.

Jones posted a graphical comparison of his accolades to the current champions. 'Bones' has amassed more title defenses in the UFC (in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions) than all the male champions combined. He labeled this as a "small flex", and several fans endorsed his status as the greatest of all time.

Check out Jon Jones's Instagram post below:

However, in the same post, Jones liked a fan comment that pointed out the UFC heavyweight champion's history of failed drug tests. Jones has been stripped of the UFC title on three occasions and has struggled in his personal life outside the octagon.

Check out the image below:

Jon Jones likes a controversial fan comment. [Screenshots courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Jones' first setback came after UFC 182, where he defended his light heavyweight belt against Daniel Cormier. However, he was later stripped of the title after he violated the UFC athlete conduct policy.

At UFC 197, he won the interim title against Ovince Saint Preux, only to lose it after testing positive for banned substances. His return at UFC 214 saw him knock out Cormier to reclaim the undisputed title, but a failed drug test led to another stripping.

Dana White gives an update on the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is moving closer to reality. While Jones previously delayed the heavyweight unification bout, discussions of a potential superfight with Alex Pereira ended after the Brazilian lost to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

White stated that Jones has agreed to the fight against Aspinall, and the UFC is now finalizing a date and location. Speaking at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, White said:

"Jon Jones definitely wants the fight, just when and where is what we’re working on now."

Check out Dana White's comments below (12:50):

Jones claimed the vacant heavyweight throne against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. While the fans wanted him to face Aspinall next to unify the titles, Jones went on to fight Stipe Miocic in a "legacy" clash. He won the fight at UFC 309 via TKO in the third round.

