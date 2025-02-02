  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Strip Jon Jones already" - Internet reacts as Tom Aspinall seemingly takes subtle jab at 'Bones' while criticizing Pavlovich vs. Rozenstruik

"Strip Jon Jones already" - Internet reacts as Tom Aspinall seemingly takes subtle jab at 'Bones' while criticizing Pavlovich vs. Rozenstruik

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Feb 02, 2025 05:21 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) criticizes Jon Jones (right). [Images courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial and @tntsportsufc on Instagram]
Tom Aspinall (left) criticizes Jon Jones (right). [Image courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial and @tntsportsufc on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall allegedly accused Jon Jones of ducking him, while sharing his reaction to the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight at UFC Saudi Arabia, generating reactions from MMA fans worldwide.

While many agreed with Aspinall's remarks about the heavyweight division, others recommended that the Brit not wait for Jones and instead face another contender.

For context, Pavlovich squared off against Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, which took place this past weekend at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Russian displayed his dominance with sharp strikes and secured a unanimous decision victory.

Following the contest, Aspinall took to social media and expressed his disappointment over the Pavlovich vs. Rozenstruik matchup while taking a dig at Jones, writing:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''These heavyweight fights lately absolutely stink. Let’s get some excitement back and stop holding it up.”

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan slammed Jones, writing:

''Strip Jon Jones already. He's not fighting Aspinall.''

Another one stated:

''We need Jon Jones vs Aspinall badly. The heavyweight division is in dire need for a banger.''

Other fans wrote:

''I hope this puts doubts in peoples confidence about Aspinalls chances Vs Jones. Look how dog sh*t the division is lmao. Mfs said pavlovich would beat Jones at one point.''
''Book @malhadinho_ufc vs @AspinallMMA in the meantime. Aspinall's last fight was 6 months ago and the fight against Jones seems to be nowhere near to get done. Tom shouldn't stay inactive for so long while in his prime''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Jones has frequently ignored Aspinall's calls for a title unification fight and went on to defeat Stipe Miocic in the third round in the main event of UFC 309. However, according to UFC CEO Dana White, their fight will take place sometime this year.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी