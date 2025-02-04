Photos: Paige VanZant shows off toned physique with six-word NSFW caption, shares training photos with Kayla Harrison

Paige VanZant is gearing up for her MMA comeback after nearly five years away from the sport. The former UFC star last competed in MMA at UFC 251 in July 2020, where she lost to Amanda Ribas via submission.

Shortly after, she joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, but after back-to-back losses, she took a step back from fighting.

In May 2023, VanZant transitioned to boxing, debuting in Misfits Boxing against Elle Brooke in a match that ended in a split draw. The following month, she ventured into Dana White’s Power Slap league, securing a victory in her debut but settling for a draw in her second appearance.

Now, the 30-year-old has signed with Global Fight League, marking her return to MMA. In preparation for her comeback, VanZant shared training photos alongside two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison, flaunting her sculpted physique.

VanZant also posted a racy caption with her pictures, writing:

“Save a horse. Ride a cowgirl.”

Check out some of her posted pictures below:

Paige VanZant flaunts her toned physique as she prepares for MMA return. [Images courtesy: @paigevanzant via Instagram]

When Paige VanZant opened up on a $1M date offer from Middle Eastern prince

Paige VanZant left her husband, Austin Vanderford, searching for words after revealing she once turned down a $1 million date offer from a Middle Eastern prince.

Speaking on her A Kicka** Love Story podcast on Sept. 25, 2024, VanZant shared that about seven years ago, she was offered a hefty sum to go on a date with royalty. At the time, she and Vanderford were only dating, and he ultimately advised against it.

She then put Vanderford in a tight spot by asking:

"Do you regret not letting me go on a date for a million dollars?"

Caught off guard, Vanderford hesitated before responding:

"I would have had to been like... See, I'm not like the typical bodyguard. I'm not like 6'-6"... But, gosh, thinking back, it's like, well, I don't want to say 'yes' because I'd be like a pimp or something, you know. But then you say it like that... You throw a million dollars out. It's like, well, yeah, that's a million dollars. So I'm going to plead the fifth [amendment] on."

Check out Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford's comments below (18:35):

