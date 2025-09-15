Photos: Tracy Cortez turns heads with elegant white dress look at Noche UFC

Tracy Cortez marked her presence at Noche UFC. The Fight Night card that was headlined by a featherweight matchup between top contenders Diego Lopes and Silva took place on Saturday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.Cortez recently turned to social media to share photos of herself posing in an elevator while wearing a stunning white outfit. She captioned her post:''#NocheUFC 🌹♥️''Check out Tracy Cortez's pictures below:Screenshot of TracyCortez's social media post. [Image courtesy: @TracyCortezmma on X]Screenshots of TracyCortez's social media post. [Images courtesy: @TracyCortezmma on X]Check out the post below:As for Cortez, she holds a professional MMA record of 12 wins and two losses. Last year at UFC Denver, former two-time UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faced Cortez in a flyweight bout and secured a unanimous decision win. As a result, she suffered her first defeat inside the octagon.The 31-year-old got back in the win column by defeating Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision at UFC 317 earlier this year. According to MMA journalist Nolan King, Cortez will make her octagon return against Erin Blanchfield in a rematch at UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Notably, during their first encounter at Invicta FC 34 in 2019, Cortez secured a split decision win.When Tracy Cortez opened up about her MMA journeyDuring an appearance on JAXXON PODCAST earlier this year, Tracy Cortez revealed that she taught lessons at UFC icon Ken Shamrock's Lion's Den gym while juggling other jobs:''I was working at what was called at the time the Lion's Den. Yeah, Ken [Shamrock] and Scott Peters... Back in the day and I was working front desk and then I was training when I wasn't working and they're like, 'Dude, you're really fu**ing good. Do you want to teach a class?' And I was like, 'Okay'. So, I started teaching classes and then working front desk and I work in another realtor's front desk job. So I had three jobs.&quot; [17:27 of the video]