"It would be almost cowardly" - Tracy Cortez opens up about addressing the Phoenix protests during her UFC 317 post-fight interview

Tracy Cortez got back in the win column at UFC 317 when she faced off against Viviane Araujo. The flyweight contender suffered her first loss in the octagon in her previous bout against Rose Namajunas at UFC on ESPN 59. After returning to winning ways, the Mexican-American took the opportunity to speak about something close to her heart.

Ad

Cortez addressed the tensions currently being experienced in the U.S., particularly in the Latino community, regarding President Donald Trump's immigration policy. Trump's second-term has seen him ramp up the raids conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to reports, Trump has set a target of 3,000 arrests by ICE per day, a steep rise from the 650 arrests per day that was set for the first five months of his second term.

Ad

Trending

The policies have seen protests kick off in heavily-Latino populated areas of the country, namely Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona. As a Phoenix native, Cortez took to sharing an emotional message about the protests that have unfolded in her home city. Following her win over Araujo, Cortez was interviewed by Joe Rogan, where she said:

"I don't know if I'm the right person to talk about this, but ugly things are happening to La Raza all around the U.S., I just want to say you guys have a voice. I'm here for you, and I want to make all Mexicans proud." [Translated from Spanish to English via The Express]

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tracy Cortez's comments below (1:25):

Ad

Cortez appeared in front of the media backstage following her win. She was asked to expand on her comments made in the octagon, where she said:

"A lot of my fans are Mexicans. It's the Latin community. It is someone that I represent very much to my core. I think it would be almost coward-like if I didn't speak on something. I want the support from what I call, 'Mi gente, La Raza.' I want their support and I represent the Mexican flag as well as the U.S. flag. I think it's only right for me to speak on it... I was just waiting for the right opportunity, and I felt it in my heart."

Ad

Catch Tracy Cortez's comments following UFC 317 below (via MMA Fighting):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.