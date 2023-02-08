  • home icon
UFC bantamweight Nathaniel Wood suffers gruesome open gash on knee while training

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Feb 25, 2025 13:45 GMT
Natheniel Wood
UFC bantamweight fighter Natheniel Wood [Image Courtesy: @theprospectmma on Instagram]

UFC bantamweight fighter Nathaniel Wood suffered a terrible gaping wound to his knee during training.

A recent injury to Wood has resulted in a painful and severe open wound to his knee while he was training. The English MMA fighter revealed his gash on Twitter and shared gruesome images of it.

Wood tweeted:

Following the incident, fans and concerned individuals expressed their worries about Nathaniel Wood's well-being. However, he reassured them that he was okay and explained the situation.

He further posted:

The former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion made his UFC debut in 2018. He submitted Johnny Eduardo with a D'arce choke at UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs. Moraes. Wood also defeated Andre Ewell and José Alberto Quiónez in his following two fights. The winning run was halted by John Dodson at UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Bachowicz 2, which started the stated setback.

Injury Knocks Nathaniel Wood from UFC 286 Bout

The MMA community was left in shock on Wednesday as the highly anticipated featherweight match between Wood and Murphy at UFC 286 was thrown into jeopardy. Wood, known for his explosive fighting style and relentless pace, revealed that a freak injury sustained in training had forced him to withdraw from the bout.

The injury, a nasty gash, would require medical attention and time to heal, leaving Wood unable to compete in the March 18, 2023 Pay-Per-View event in London, England. This unexpected turn of events has left fans and fellow fighters disappointed. The UFC and its fans now eagerly await the next chapter in this exciting matchup and hope for a speedy recovery for Wood.

Nathaniel Wood, aka 'The Prospect', was on a mission to solidify his status as a top contender in the featherweight division. The 29-year-old fighter, with a 19-5 professional record, has picked up two consecutive victories in 2022, showcasing his technical prowess and striking power. At UFC London in July, Nathaniel Wood defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision, and later at UFC Paris, he secured another unanimous decision win against Charles Jourdain.

Edited by Krishna Venki
