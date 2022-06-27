Photos: Vitaly Bigdash looks strong and sharp ahead of world title clash with Reinier de Ridder

Former champion Vitaly Bigdash is looking ready and sharp ahead of his world title showdown at ONE 159 on July 22. Bigdash will be looking to capture the belt he once held when he meets 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder for the ONE middleweight world title.

The Russian-born world title challenger shared some photos and videos of himself on Instagram, with the caption:

"Thai pre-workout."

Bigdash appears powerful and on point with his strikes, as he is no doubt preparing for a battle with de Ridder. ‘The Dutch Knight’ is one of the most dangerous grapplers in ONE Championship, and Bigdash may have to keep this one standing in order to have a chance at dethroning the middleweight king.

It appears the Russian is prepared to do that, though, judging by how intense his combinations look.

At ONE 159, Vitaly Bigdash will look to reclaim his world title against undefeated double champion Reinier de Ridder. The titleholder was able to capture ONE's middleweight and light heavyweight belts, and is coming off a win over the promotion’s welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov in his last fight.

Vitaly Bigdash looking to upset the undefeated double world champion

Russian-born fighter Bigdash will certainly have his hands full when he challenges for the middleweight belt at ONE 159. He began his martial arts career fighting in Kyokushin Karate and eventually transitioned to Muay Thai.

He impressed fans fans when he made his debut in 2015 in one of the most exciting fights in ONE history against Igor Svirid. He recently won his trilogy over former double champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang, using a strong top-position wrestling game to win two decisions against the Myanmar icon.

Currently, Bigdash is entering his world title fight on an impressive three-fight winning streak. With his combination of wrestling and striking skills, Vitaly Bigdash may have what it takes to unseat the reigning undefeated double world champion Reinier de Ridder.

A common opponent for both men is Aung La N Sang, the former titleholder, who recently commented on this title clash. In an interview with ONE, Aung La N Sang explained:

“It’s going to be a good fight. They’re both very good competitors, so I’m excited for it, and I’m very familiar with both of them. It’s going to be a good one. It’s an exciting matchup for me and I’m really looking forward to who’s going to win that one.”

Vitaly Bigdash will be looking to upset the undefeated world champion at ONE 159 on July 22 in an exciting clash that MMA fans won't want to miss.

