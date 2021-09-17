"Pis**s me off" - Israel Adesanya goes off on authorities for jeopardizing Dan Hooker's UFC 266 fight against Nasrat Haqparast

Israel Adesanya is stewing with anger after learning that Dan Hooker's UFC 266 fight is in jeopardy.

Hooker revealed on social media that his U.S. visa hasn't been processed yet due to strict lockdowns in New Zealand. 'The Hangman' publicly requested for his visa application to be expedited as a delay would cause his fight to be canceled.

"@USAmbNZ Hi Kevin, apologies for messaging on here but it's a last resort. My visa is with the US embassy here in NZ as I fight next week in Las Vegas on #UFC266. Update today is it won't be approved until next week due to lock down which will cancel my flight. Please help."

Adesanya was incensed that his training partner and compatriot had to go to those lengths to keep his bout alive. In a profanity-laced rant on his Instagram story, Adesanya slammed the authorities for mishandling Hooker's visa application.

"The thing is, Dan 'Hangman' (Hooker) actually puts his country on his back," Adesanya said. "He drapes his country's flag across his shoulders as he walks out there to do work. He's a patriot in this f***ing country and this is how you treat him? Let's do right by the man."

Israel Adesanya extends his support for Dan Hooker on his IG stories

Hooker is currently scheduled to fight Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. However, it's unknown whether he will get the clearance in time to make it to Las Vegas for the September 25 event.

The last time Hooker fought was in January at a UFC event in Abu Dhabi. His last fight in the U.S. took place last June.

Israel Adesanya says Dan Hooker's visa problems are due to a lack of respect for MMA fighters

Israel Adesanya believes the lack of respect for MMA as a sport is the reason Dan Hooker's application wasn't prioritized. A few hours after his initial rant, Adesanya posted two more stories addressing the authorities on his Instagram story.

"For all you c*nts making this really difficult for my boy and for us as a team, if it was me, I know you don't like me anyway...but this is Dan and you're treating him like that," said Adesanya. "It really pis**s me off. I know you c*nts still think that MMA isn't really a sport and you think it's not bigger than anything that New Zealand is producing right now. It's bigger than that. Get used to it, accept it. Done!"

Watch Israel Adesanya blast the authorities for Dan Hooker's visa issues below:

