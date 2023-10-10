Playboy beauty eyes ring girl role after Sean O'Malley's unexpected kissing attempt

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley belongs among the contemporary MMA fighters who acknowledge both their brand's worth and the specific audience they resonate with. Within just over five years of competing in the UFC, O'Malley has cultivated a devoted fanbase and has become a household name in MMA.

However, it's not just his fighting skills that have garnered attention. O'Malley has been open about his personal life, including his consensually non-exclusive relationship with his wife Dany Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, leading up to his bout against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, Sean O'Malley was spotted with Playboy model Francia James. The two engaged in a viral faceoff video ahead of the UFC 292 bout, which led to an unexpected kiss attempt by O'Malley.

It has now come to light that Francis James has her sights set on a new role – becoming a ring girl in the UFC. James also expressed her desire to be a ring girl for Sean O'Malley.

She mentioned her excitement about the upcoming UFC 295 card, where she hopes to play the role of a ring girl. She also spoke fondly of her encounters with other UFC fighters, highlighting the kindness and warmth she experienced from fighters like Colby Covington and Alexandre Pantoja. Speaking to The Daily Star, James stated:

"If I could pick I would love to ring girl at UFC 295! That's going to be such an exciting card. I have got to meet Colby Covington in person and he is very cool!"

She added:

"If I was going to pick one person to ring girl for it would be 'Sugar' Sean O’Malley as he was the first UFC fighter I met in person and is really such a nice genuine person."

Sean O'Malley reveals Logan Paul's fight tactics against Dillon Danis

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has exposed the fight tactics employed by Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, against Dillon Danis ahead of the boxing clash on October 14.

'Sugar' discussed this strategy during the latest episode of his podcast, TimboSugarShow, shedding light on how he believes the lawsuit against Danis was used as a tactic.

Sean O'Malley, who has experienced being sued during a fight camp, understands the stress and financial burden it can bring. He suggested that the lawsuit and the associated New York lawyer fees must be causing Danis significant pressure.

Regarding Logan Paul and Agdal's decision to file the lawsuit, O'Malley commented (catch the comments here):

"Whether Logan and his girl should have done that or shouldn't have, it doesn't matter. It was fight tactics. I've been sued in a fight camp. It's not fun. It's very stressful. You're getting lawyer fees every week. I think it was literally pure strategy for that. ... Bro, they're in New York. New York lawyers probably ain't very cheap."