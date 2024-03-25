"Please don’t let it be a Paul Brother" - Fans react as Nick Diaz teases comeback with six-word training post

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on former title contender Nick Diaz's six-word training post, which hinted at a comeback.

The Stockton native recently took to Instagram and shared a video of himself sparring. He captioned the post:

''Somebody is gonna pay very soon''

The video quickly garnered attention, and fans soon flooded the comment section with doubtful remarks about the MMA legend. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''Please don’t let it be a Paul Brother''

''Everyone can look good in 10 second bursts in an edited video… we saw his last fight and he looked terrible''

''Quit playing bro tell nate sit this one out. I got $$ u take gamebred all day''

''Looking like you did when you beat down zaromskis. NDA all day''

Diaz made his middleweight debut against Anderson Silva on Jan. 31, 2015. Despite several thrilling moments throughout the five-round UFC 183 main event, Diaz was not successful, according to the judges' scorecards.

But after Silva tested positive for illegal performance-enhancing drugs and Diaz tested positive for marijuana, the outcome was eventually changed to no contest. The 40-year-old would not compete again for six years owing to a ban from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, among other reasons.

Eventually, Diaz returned to the octagon when he faced Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September 2021. His performance sparked speculation in the MMA community that his absence from competition had affected his fighting skills.

Diaz lost the fight via TKO after refusing to stand up after being knocked down in round three, following competitive back-and-forth action in the opening two rounds.

When Joe Rogan praised Nick Diaz's great fighting strategy

Nick Diaz's second-round knockout victory over Robbie Lawler in April 2004 remains one of his most memorable fights. This was the first of their two encounters. In 2021, Joe Rogan hailed Diaz for pioneering MMA after revisiting his iconic knockout victory.

Diaz primarily used moderate-power/lower-power strikes on his opponent, according to Rogan. He praised Diaz for popularizing the cardio-centric strategy in MMA, stating:

"Nick Diaz changed the game in terms of his elite cardio. He did something that was a new thing. And that new thing was, he's not gonna hit you with a hundred percent power, he's gonna hit you with 50 per cent. But he's gonna hit you twice as much and you're never going to get to breathe."

