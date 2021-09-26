Who won the fight between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler at UFC 266?

Nick Diaz lost to Robbie Lawler via TKO at the 0:44 mark in round three during UFC 266.

The bout at the T-Mobile Arena was a five-round middleweight clash and the second-ever non-title, non-main event fight with a 25-minute time limit in UFC history. Nick's brother Nate Diaz faced Leon Edwards in the first such encounter.

Diaz and Lawler previously fought at UFC 47 in 2004. 'Ruthless' finally avenged his TKO loss 17 years later.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



wins by TKO when Nick Diaz couldn't get back to his feet. Robbie Lawler evens the score with Nick Diaz at #UFC266 @Ruthless_RL wins by TKO when Nick Diaz couldn't get back to his feet. Robbie Lawler evens the score with Nick Diaz at #UFC266



@Ruthless_RL wins by TKO when Nick Diaz couldn't get back to his feet. https://t.co/UHmEqYkPUb

Nick looked rusty from the off. Lawler dominated the early exchanges, but his opponent did put some offense together. The opening round looked evenly matched.

Nick Diaz was getting a bit more comfortable in the second round. But former UFC welterweight champion Lawler stepped up his game and turned the tables.

Nick returned to the octagon after a six-year layoff and it showed in his performance as Lawler finished him off in the third round.

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler UFC 266 bout was moved from welterweight to middleweight at the last moment

Less than a week before UFC 266, Nick Diaz's camp requested Robbie Lawler to agree to a middleweight (185 pounds) bout instead of welterweight (170) as advertised earlier.

'Ruthless' gave the green signal for the proposal and eventually emerged victorious in Nevada.

Nick Diaz claimed he was under stress ahead of his latest fight during a post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier.

"I am glad at least I put on a show. I knew I had it coming. I was in lot of stress coming into this one, especially being off a long time. I don't have any excuses. I don't know how this fight got set up. I had a switch up in my whole management setup. He's (Lawler) is in great shape. I know I was leaking so I didn't want to make too much of a mess. But I'm glad to be back," said Nick.

Watch Nick Diaz's interview with Cormier at UFC 266 below:

Also Read

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@NickDiaz209 can hold his head high after tonight's performance. 👏 Six years off. No excuses.@NickDiaz209 can hold his head high after tonight's performance. 👏 #UFC266 Six years off. No excuses.



@NickDiaz209 can hold his head high after tonight's performance. 👏 #UFC266 https://t.co/muVQUFaKvP

Despite the huge support for him in Vegas, it is still unclear if the 38-year-old Stockton native will fight again.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh