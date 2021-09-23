"I'm ready to fight" - Robbie Lawler willing to challenge Nick Diaz at middleweight

The highly anticipated Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler rematch at UFC 266 this weekend will now be fought at middleweight instead of welterweight.

According to UFC president Dana White, Diaz's camp requested a change in weight class. Lawler eventually gave the request the green light. Their five-round clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be a 185-pound contest.

During UFC 266 media day, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler claimed he had no complaints about the late change in his upcoming fight.

"I'm ready to go. That is all that matters. The camp went well and I'm controlling the things I can control. We (Lawler and Dana White) had a short conversation. It is what it is and I'm ready to fight. So we're moving forward. Obviously, I'm a little light (for middleweight). But I'm strong, fast and I've been doing this for a very long time. So let's do it," said Robbie Lawler.

Lawler then spoke about how he plans on gaining more weight in the last few days ahead of his meeting with Diaz inside the octagon.

"Really, I'm just going to eat and just try to feel comfortable. Make sure it's good food. It's hard because I don't know how heavy it will make me. My body feels good and that's more important. I'm just trying to stay calm and relaxed," he added.

Catch Robbie Lawler's UFC 266 media day interview below:

Robbie Lawler's rematch with Nick Diaz will be the second ever non-title and non-main event five-round fight in UFC history. Nick's brother Nate Diaz featured in the first against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this year.

Nick Diaz knocked out Robbie Lawler in the second round at UFC 47

Nick Diaz was last in action at UFC 183. He took on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a bout that was contested in the 185-pound division in January 2015.

He faced Robbie Lawler for the first time at UFC 47 in a welterweight outing. The fight at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas happened over 17 years ago.

Nick Diaz, a former welterweight title challenger, knocked out Robbie Lawler in the second round of their 2004 clash. While Lawler has remained active over the last decade, Diaz will be returning to the UFC this weekend after more than six years away.

