"Please fight in BKFC again!!!" - Fans react to Paige VanZant's latest video of shadowboxing in swimsuit

Paige VanZant's BKFC tenure has been unsuccessful, thus far. That, however, doesn't mean fans are ready to give up on her. A recent Instagram clip of the former UFC fighter shadowboxing in her swimsuit, on what appears to be a yacht, has drawn significant fan attention.

As is common with most of VanZant's Instagram posts, her shadowboxing drew a largely positive reception, with fans either complimenting her physical appearance or calling on her to return to fighting. Fortunately, fans will be thankful to know that VanZant, according to the fighter herself, will take a fight in either May or June.

Unfortunately, it won't be in BKFC. Instead, she will pursue professional boxing, despite previously claiming that her return would be in BKFC. Nevertheless, she received compliments in her post's comment section.

"That's badass"

"Please fight in BKFC again!!!"

"In fine form!"

"That's the best you ever looked"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Paige VanZant's shadowboxing video

Despite the calls of fans, VanZant's run of form since parting ways with the UFC has been poor. She first faced Britain Hart at BKFC Knucklemania in 2021, losing via unanimous decision.

That same year, she took on fellow UFC alumnus, Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19. Despite her best efforts, VanZant only managed to drag her foe to a Fight of the Night honor, and was handed yet another unanimous decision loss for her troubles.

Paige VanZant got better of Rachael Ostovich in UFC

While Paige VanZant was handed a disheartening unanimous decision loss to Rachael Ostovich in BKFC, the two had previously crossed swords in the UFC. In fact, Ostovich is actually VanZant's final UFC win, as the two locked horns at UFC Fight Night 143, which was the promotion's first ESPN event.

Within two rounds, VanZant caught Ostovich with an armbar, submitting her in decisive fashion. Ironically, her subsequent fight saw VanZant lose via armbar to Amanda Ribas, who booted her from the UFC with the crushing loss.