"Please be Ilia Topuria," "Planning his next back injury" - Fans react as Arman Tsarukyan drops four-word tease about next fight

Arman Tsarukyan's remarks about his octagon return have sparked debate among the MMA fans worldwide. While some made a mockery of Tsarukyan, citing his injury, others offered suggestions for the Armenian's next opponent.

Tsarukyan was set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 311 earlier this year. However, he pulled out of the title fight after suffering from a back injury.

Renato Moicano stepped up as a short-term replacement and took on Makhachev. Unfortunately, Moicano failed to capitalize on the opportunity and was submitted in the opening round.

Tsarukyan is now ready to make his comeback as he recently shared an update on his Instagram. Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds took to X and reposted 'Ahalkalakets's' remarks, which said:

''Big news coming soon!''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan stated his wish to see Tsarukyan against Ilia Topuria, wri

''Please be Ilia , please be Ilia''

Another one mocked Tsarukyan, writing:

''Planning his next back injury''

Other fans wrote:

''All these Mother fu**ers been saying "big news" but sh*t hasn't been announced for 2 months now''

''Finally i hope it’s Islam please please please please please please please. He is the only one who deserves to get whooped by the GOAT''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Tsarukyan previously took to X and revealed that he wanted to step up on short notice to face Justin Gaethje in a catchweight bout after the former BMF champion's original opponent Dan Hooker pulled out of their matchup at UFC 313. However, the UFC executives declined and went with Rafael Fiziev.

Arman Tsarukyan prefers Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira for his UFC return

According to Dana White's remark at the UFC 311 post-fight press conference, Arman Tsarukyan would not receive an immediate title shot and must fight again to become the no. 1 contender.

Tsarukyan, ready to get back in title contention, opened up on his next possible opponents in an interview with The Schmo. He said:

''My back is feeling good, and I’m ready. If they’re going to give me a fight in May or end of April, that would be great. I want to fight with contenders. I want someone from top five like Gaethje or Oliveira...There’s Ilia, too, but I think they’re going to give me Oliveira or Gaethje or maybe title fight.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's full comments below:

