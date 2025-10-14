"Please look forward to it" - Rukiya Anpo promises Japanese fans an explosive performance at ONE 173

Former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo is ready to silence Marat Grigorian and deliver a statement performance on home soil in what would be his debut fight in ONE Championship.

The 29-year-old Japanese martial artist will face the veteran Armenian striker in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. Their scheduled three-round tie goes down inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post via a translator, the promotional newcomer was asked if he had a message for Grigorian, and Anpo fired back at his opponent's trash talk while making a bold promise to fans worldwide.

"He knows Marat said he will destroy [him] mentally and physically. Marat said that to Anpo. But he will not let Marat do that. Anpo will make Marat say, 'oh wow [Anpo] is crazy strong', that's what he wants to show in the fight, and we have two months, so better prepare well," Rukiya Anpo said.

"And to all the fans, all the world, in Japan, he promises that he will show the best fight in the night, and he will show the most exciting fight in the event. So please look forward to it."

The MFL team CLUB es representative, who is eager to run it back with Masaaki Noiri, has made it clear he intends to leave a lasting impression in his hotly anticipated promotional bow.

However, Grigorian, a former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger and former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, brings elite-level experience to the matchup that should provide 'Demolition Man' a stiff test in his debut fight in ONE.

Watch Rukiya Anpo's full interview with SCMP here:

Rukiya Anpo says he'll take a 'smart' approach vs. Marat Grigorian

Rukiya Anpo believes he has found the right solution to ensure he gets his hand raised over Grigorian in Tokyo, Japan.

In the same exchange with SCMP, the 29-year-old vowed to pack his usual aggression with a more refined world-class fight IQ.

"[Anpo] has a game plan. He has a strategy. So it's not something he's going to bring anyhow, just punching, you know, putting pressure. He will play smart as well," Anpo added via a translator.

Fans eager to secure their tickets to catch ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri live and in person can click here. How-to-watch details will be available on watch.onefc.com for those interested in tuning in to the spectacle from their region.

