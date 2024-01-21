Polyana Viana receives fan backlash for announcing OnlyF*ns hours before losing to Gillian Robertson at UFC 297 - "Glad she got smoked"

Hours before her UFC 297 fight against Gillian Robertson, women's strawweight contender Polyana Viana announced her return to the content subscription service OnlyF*ns. Suffice it to say, fans were not happy about the move.

Catch Viana announce her return to OnlyF*ns below:

To make matters worse, Viana suffered a second-round TKO loss at the Scotiabank Arena.

Check out a few fan reactions to Viana's OnlyF*ns announcement below.

@peaheadisabitch wrote:

"Glad she got smoked!!! Mid fighter, mid b***h."

@JustNukeit joked:

"Girl got 12 rows of teeth like a reef shark."

@RevengePW_ said:

"She's getting cut, lol."

@BreadnButerMMA said:

"Hope she gets embarrassed."

@Wavem4nn had this to say:

"Just another online prost****e."

@christianluvmma wrote:

"Knowing her, she'll probably just post pictures of her cosplay and s**t, so nothing to worry about."

@WavesMMABetting wrote:

"Posting the OF link before you even fight is crazzzzzyyy."

@hbinaman said:

"Anyone who's a bad role model to the coming generation is an automatic no. Robertson, let's go!"

How has Polyana Viana fared in the UFC?

After an impressive run in smaller promotions, racking up a record of 9-1, Polyana Viana stepped up to the big leagues when she made her UFC debut in a first-round submission win against Maia Kahaunaele in February 2018.

However, since then, things have not gone her way. After the successful debut, the Brazilian suffered three back-to-back defeats. The fighter returned to winning ways only after more than two years following her first fight in the promotion.

Viana's last win came in 2022 at UFC Fight Night 214, where she made light work of Jinh Yu Frey, knocking her out in under a minute.

The Brazilian is 2-3 in her last five and holds a UFC record of 4-6. Many fans believe she will be cut from the roster following the loss at UFC 297.

