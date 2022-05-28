ONE Championship's Pongsiri garners Nick Diaz's laughter in playful Muay Thai video

The ONE Championship Instagram account posted a rather hilarious video featuring Pongsiri Saenchai that has gotten the attention of many within the MMA community, including UFC fan favorite Nick Diaz.

In the video, ONE fighter Pongsiri PK.Saenchai is seen (gently) kicking an approaching woman away with the following caption:

"how the gf expects you to act when another girl starts flirting with you."

The post generated a lot of responses from fellow fighters, most notably the eldest Diaz brother who responded with a crying laughing emoji. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong also commented with not one, but three of the same emojis Diaz used to express his amusement. The ONE Championship Instagram account even joined the fun by posting the caption:

"Keepin' it faithful."

Pongsiri PK.Saenchai has had a rocky road under the ONE Championship banner

Training in Muay Thai since the age of seven, Saenchai is an accomplished combat athlete. He is a four-time Muay Thai world champion, winning the Thailand Championship, a WBC World Title, and multiple stadium belts, including the Lumpinee World Title. With over 200 bouts before turning 30 years old, his reputation earned him the opportunity to compete on the global stage in ONE Championship.

Saenchai was thrown directly into the fire when he debuted for the promotion in February 2020. He was matched up with featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE: Warriors Code. On just one week's notice, Pongsiri made a valiant effort, but came up short in his debut losing via unanimous decision.

He returned to the ONE Circle six months later, suffering another setback against Sorgraw Petchyindee. Determined to earn a win after back-to-back losses, he entered the ONE Circle less than a month later and scored a unanimous decision victory over Sean Clancy in September 2021.

Unfortunately, the momentum built from his first victory in the promotion was shortlived. Saenchai would go on to lose his subsequent contest with Alaverdi Ramazanov by way of a first-round knockout. He has not competed for ONE Championship since, but still continues to work and improve every day.

