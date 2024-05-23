"Poor kid," "Legend" - Sean Strickland and fans react to Bryce Mitchell's plans to prevent his son from becoming "gay" or "communist"

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has once again divided opinions after he revealed how he plans to raise his newborn son on social media.

Mitchell recently welcomed his son Tucker to the world earlier this year. 'Thug Nasty' has typically made headlines in the past for his conspiracy theories, such as believing COVID-19 was created and released by the U.S. government. Now, his approach to parenting has put him in the spotlight once again.

In a recent video he posted on his Instagram account, Mitchell revealed he's planning on homeschooling his son in order to prevent him from "turning gay" or becoming a "communist." The 29-year-old also stated he's not planning on having his child vaccinated. He said:

"I want to encourage y'all not to vaccinate your children because I think it's bad for their health and could potentially kill them or give them autism...Tucker's also going to be home schooled. We're gonna have to homeschool our kids or they'll end up turning gay. Thats the reason I'm homeschooling Tucker, I don't want him to be a communist, I don't want him to be gay."

The video, which was reposted by the handle @homeoffight on Instagram, has understandly caused a stir amongst fans, with many condemning Bryce Mitchell in the comments section. One fan wrote:

"Poor kid"

Another said:

"Hillbilly logic"

One fan added:

"Bro is speedrunning conspiracy theories"

Instagram user @mjloving27 wrote:

"Josh emmett really damaged bryce mitchells brain"

Not everybody disagreed with Mitchell's approach, however. Former UFC middleweight Sean Strickland wrote:

"Legend.."

Another fan said:

"Great Dad 🐺⚔️🛡️ raise a strong kid"

Bryce Mitchell defends Candace Owens amidst her feud with Ben Shapiro

Bryce Mitchell is one of the personalities to stand up for Candace Owens whilst she remains in a dispute with Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro, the co-founder of political news site The Daily Wire, recently released Owens from her contract earlier this year following reports that suggested their opposing views on various religious topics had led to a breakdown of their relationship.

Mitchell then discussed the situation during a recent appearance on the Twins Pod podcast, where he fiercely defended Candance Owens with a rant directed towards Shapiro. Bryce Mitchell, who took his shirt off while speaking, said:

"F*** you, Ben Shapiro. I'll beat your a** if you mess with Candace Owens. I promise you, if you lay one little greasy finger on Candace Owens, I'ma beat your a**. I'ma roll-up on you, shirts off. I'ma have the [Hodge] twins with me... F****** shirts off, me in the middle, we gonna look like a six-foot-tall Oreo coming at you, buddy... We gonna stamp your a** to the ground."

