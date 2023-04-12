Popular artist shares screenshot of heartwarming DM from Joe Rogan about upcoming Israel Adesanya painting

Renowned artist Ross Baines recently took to social media to share an uplifting message he received from the famous podcaster and MMA commentator Joe Rogan.

The message pertained to Baines' upcoming painting of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's reaction after knocking out Alex Pereira.

Check out 'Izzy's' spectacular celebration here:

In a heartwarming direct message, Rogan expressed his admiration for Baines' artwork and praised his ability to capture the essence of Adesanya's personality through his brushstrokes.

Check out Baines' work in progress artwork below:

Baines, who is known for his captivating depictions of some of the biggest names in the world of sports and entertainment, was overjoyed to receive such high praise from Joe Rogan. The artist expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt post, where he shared a screenshot of the DM for his followers to see, in which the UFC commentator wrote:

"I'm so happy you're painting that epic moment!"

To which the sketch artist responded:

"It had to be done. Possibly the coolest celebration ever."

Check out the direct message here:

Ross Baines Art @RossBainesArt twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Woke up this morning to a little message from Joe Rogan about my upcoming painting of Stylebender Woke up this morning to a little message from Joe Rogan about my upcoming painting of Stylebender💪 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WpZgDUA7Xv

Joe Rogan is enraged with the mainstream media's coverage of the Nashville school shooting tragedy

Joe Rogan has been a vocal critic of the mainstream media, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rogan has not shied away from calling out media outlets such as CNN for their biased reporting and questionable practices.

Most recently, Rogan has taken issue with the media's handling of the Nashville school shooter case. Following the tragic events at the Covenant School, it was revealed that the shooter, Audrey Hale, was a transgender woman and a former student of the school.

While the incident itself is undoubtedly horrific, Rogan believes that the media's focus on Hale's gender is unnecessary and irrelevant to the story, he stated:

"It doesn't matter if you call it a boy or a girl, that's a dead person who killed three children and three adults in a horrific way. They went into a school and shot them up. It's a biological male. Almost all shooters in general are biological males."

Check out the entire conversation below:

In Rogan's opinion, it does not matter what Hale's gender is; the fact remains that she committed a heinous act of violence that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. The media's focus on her gender serves no purpose other than to create controversy and fuel sensationalism.

