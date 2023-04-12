WATCH: Joe Rogan nearly push Jon Anik out of his seat following Israel Adesanya's KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Joe Rogan, known for his love of knockouts in the UFC, has multiple reaction highlight reels to showcase his enthusiasm for the sport. During Israel Adesanya's recent victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Rogan's excitement reached a peak as he nearly pushed Jon Anik out of his seat.

Rogan's passion for the sport and his exuberant reactions to knockouts have become a staple of UFC broadcasts, with fans eagerly anticipating his commentary and analysis. His reaction to Adesanya's win over Pereira was particularly memorable, highlighting the thrilling and unpredictable nature of MMA.

When a fight in the UFC ends in a particularly stunning fashion, whether due to its unexpected nature or its sheer ferocity, the commentators in the broadcast booth react in a way that mirrors how most viewers would react – with a loud exclamation of "Ohhhhhhh!" coupled with wide-eyed disbelief and a dropped jaw.

Joe Rogan is not reluctant to showcase his hilarious yet ravishing emotions in a fight. Recently, at the UFC 287 main event, he once again demonstrated his knack for providing entertaining and memorable reactions to Adesanya's flatlining of 'Poatan'.

Joe Rogan discovers a huge infirmity in the popular Marvel superhero Spider-Man

During a recent episode of his popular podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, UFC commentator Joe Rogan delved into the world of Marvel and DC comics with guest David Choe. As they discussed their childhood experiences with comic books, Rogan revealed his preference for Marvel over DC, citing his love for Iron Man as a child.

The conversation soon turned to Spider-Man, and Rogan made an interesting observation about the superhero's potential wealth. He suggested that Spider-Man could potentially be a billionaire, thanks to his unique superpowers.

"The web thing is so ridiculous like he invented this sh*t that’s better than anything anyone’s ever figured out ever. Like he could be a f*cking super billionaire just from that web. The idea that we buy into the fact that this f*cking college kid invented this stuff that shoots from his wrists in a never-ending supply allowing him to grab buildings and swing.”

