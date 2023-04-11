The newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently shared a heartwarming moment with his fans on social media. Adesanya posted a clip of Alex Pereira's son reacting to his father's knockout loss at UFC 287. The video captures the young boy's emotional reaction as he watches his father's defeat unfold on television.

Adesanya, who was defeated by 'Poatan' in their previous fights, has shared a complicated history with the Brazilian fighter and his son Alessandro.

'The Last Stylebender' shared the clip captioned:

"I’ve ruined Christmas 2023."

Israel Adesanya cemented his status as the best middleweight in the UFC with a stunning knockout victory over his long-time rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287. Adesanya, who had previously lost three times to Pereira in kickboxing and MMA contests, unleashed a devastating right hand that sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas.

The Nigerian-born fighter then capitalized on his opponent's weakened state by delivering a series of follow-up shots that sealed the deal and earned him the title of middleweight champion once again.

Alex Pereira speaks out regarding Israel Adesanya's harsh remarks towards his son

Alex Pereira has hit back at Israel Adesanya's recent comments regarding his son in response to their highly anticipated UFC 287 bout. Following his knockout win over Pereira, Adesanya was seen pointing to the Brazilian fighter's son and mimicking his father's fall to the ground. When questioned about his actions, 'Izzy' stated that he was being "petty" and that Pereira's son had done the same thing to him after he knocked him out in a kickboxing match.

In light of Adesanya's comments, Pereira issued a statement addressing the incident. While he acknacknowledged that the fight was a heated and emotional affair, Pereira asserts that Adesanya's actions were both unprofessional and disrespectful, particularly towards his son.

'Poatan' also notes that he has always held a deep respect for israel Adesanya as a fighter, and that he hopes the two can move past this incident and continue to compete at the highest level of MMA. In a recent video, the former 185-pound champion remarked:

"I don't know, I wouldn't do the same. I can play with him, I've always played with him, I teased him, it was something that happened, but he, I don't know..... it was seven years ago, he was enduring it and I saw his joy that he had after the knockout, because that was his dream.. and he made it. But we're comparing him with a child that was 5 years old at the time."

Check out the entire remarks below (from 3:08 onwards):

