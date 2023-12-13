Popular commentator tries to ignite Charles Oliveira-Lizzo dating rumors, surging UFC lightweight reacts

A surging UFC lightweight recently reacted after a popular commentator attempted to ignite a Charles Oliveira-Lizzo dating rumor.

Oliveira has been the focus of a number of dating rumors with celebrities including Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Ice Spice. The rumors have led to hilarious reactions among the MMA community, with the former UFC lightweight champion himself even sharing his reactions.

Popular commentator Ben Davis recently made an attempt to ignite another dating rumor by reporting that 'Do Bronx' had moved on rather quickly from his reported breakup with Ice Spice. This isn't the first time Davis has ignited a dating rumor, as he tweeted that the 34-year-old was dating Taylor Swift earlier this year, which he later denied.

He tweeted a photo of the Brazilian and Lizzo that caught the attention of UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney, who shared his thoughts on the rumor.

McKinney wrote:

"Don’t do my boy like this"

Ben Davis' tweet regarding Oliveira-Lizzo and Terrance McKinney's reaction

It remains to be seen whether Charles Oliveira will address this latest rumor on his social media as the popular commentator selected a notable celebrity.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev not interested in rematch with Charles Oliveira

The UFC lightweight division has been among the most stacked divisions in the promotion for quite some time. Reigning champion Islam Makhachev recently explained his reasoning for being against a rematch with former champion Charles Oliveira.

While speaking to Ushatayka on their YouTube channel, Makhachev expressed his interest in fighting a new contender rather than a rematch with 'Do Bronx', who he submitted to win the title at UFC 280 last October. He named Justin Gaethje as the next contender and said that it would be a fight that interests more than another rematch:

"I'm not interested in rematches ...You have to add new names. There is [Justin] Gaethje, who I would say deserved the fight. I think it would be more interesting to fight him."

Tweet regarding Islam Makhachev being against a rematch with Oliveira