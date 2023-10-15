"We’re training to beat Islam Makhachev, not these guys" - Terrance McKinney shares his coach’s cold reaction to epic 20 second KO win at UFC Vegas 81

Terrance McKinney has reasserted himself as a future lightweight title contender following an incredible finish at UFC Vegas 81 last night.

'T Wrecks' recorded a TKO victory against Brendan Marotte inside 20 seconds of the opening round of their clash, and has now won consecutive fights via first-round finish.

Terrance McKinney hit his opponent with a perfectly-placed knee that knocked Marotte out, only for him to be woken up when hitting the ground. 'T Wrecks' then unloaded some brutal ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

During his post-fight press conference, McKinney was asked for his thoughts after recording another highlight-reel knockout. 'T Wrecks' shared his coach's reaction to the win, a reminder to the lightweight contender that the goal is far from completed:

"I'm not trying to get too excited because my coach said some real s**t to me, 'We're not training to beat those guys, we're training to beat Islam [Makhachev].' It's back to the gym on Monday, I'm satisfied but I want more, you know."

Watch the video below from 0:05:

Remarkably, Terrance McKinney's victory over Brandon Marotte is only the fifth-fastest finish of his career.

'T Wrecks' made one of the greatest promotional debuts of all-time, at UFC 263, where he knocked out Matt Frevola in seven seconds. McKinney has recorded one other seven-second finish, as well as a 16-second and 17-second TKO win in his career.

McKinney also became the third fighter in UFC history to record two stoppage wins inside 20 seconds.

Terrance McKinney calls for a bout with Chris Duncan following epic win at UFC Vegas 81

Terrance McKinney has bounced back nicely from two consecutive defeats, with two first-round TKO wins in a row, following last nights victory over Brandon Marotte.

'T Wrecks' has competed three times this year, and has his sights on another bout before the end of the year, a clash with fellow rising contender Chris Duncan.

Duncan is currently 2-0 in the UFC, and holds an 11-1 professional record.

McKinney recently appeared at the post-fight press conference following UFC Vegas 81, where he called for a clash with the Scot later this year. 'T Wrecks' said:

"We want Chris Duncan, whether it's November or December. The UFC already already like that matchup and so do we. Let's get that fight, November or December, we'd love that." [2:35-2:46 of the aforementioned video]

Watch McKinney's incredible 20-second TKO win over Brandon Marotte below:

