"Banger!" - UFC world showers praise on Edson Barboza for incredible win over Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 81

UFC featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza stole the show in their five-round clash at UFC Vegas 81.

The two athletes headlined the UFC event on October 14 at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada. The bout was a highly competitive affair where both fighters fought tooth-and-nail to edge out a victory.

The fight went the allotted 25-minute distance and in the end, Barboza was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 49-46, 48-46 and 48-46 in favor of the Brazilian.

The thrilling bout was also declared the 'Fight of the Night' and both athletes received an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

Several MMA fighters took to social media to appreciate Yusuff and Barboza's back-and-forth battle at UFC Vegas 81.

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling expressed his love for the fight and labeled it a 'banger'.

"The main event is a banger! I love technical scraps like this. I think Barboza is up going into the 5th."

Renato Moicano showered praise on Barboza for putting on an impressive performance even at the age of 37.

"37 in the best shape of his career... Survive that first round and dominates the entire fight and lands a takedown in the last round. WHAT A LEGEND."

You can see a compilation of a few more reactions to Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza below:

