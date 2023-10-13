UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza (also known as UFC Vegas 81 and UFC Fight Night 230).

The Fight Night event will take place on Saturday, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the MMA fans.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 81, No.11-ranked Sodiq Yusuff will square off against the No.13-ranked Edson Barboza in a featherweight clash.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night will see the No.9-ranked Jennifer Maia take on the No.11-ranked Viviane Araujo in a women's flyweight battle.

Also on the card, Jonathan Martinez will go head-to-head with Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight contest.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, October 14, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, October 14. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 4:00 AM AWST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, October 15, followed by the main card at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcasting rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza (featherweight)

Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo (women's flyweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Preliminary card

Darren Elkins vs. T.J. Brown (featherweight)

Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira (women's bantamweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte (lightweight)

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon (women's bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili (bantamweight)

Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote (women's strawweight)