Popular fitness YouTuber reacts to Conor McGregor's "absurd" and "photoshopped" physique - "He literally looks like Dorian Yates reincarnate" 

Popular Fitness YouTuber 'More Plates More Dates' has claimed Conor McGregor's recent change in physique isn't naturally achievable. He compared the Irishman to bodybuilding legend Dorian Yates.

Conor McGregor has been out of action since suffering a freak leg break injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last year. The Irishman has regularly updated fans during his recovery, often posting pictures and videos of him training.

Recently, 'Notorious' has looked almost unrecognizable with his bulky physique and claimed that he is on his way to pushing nearly 200lbs. The 34-year-old is expected to return to the octagon next year.

According to the fitness YouTuber, McGregor's weight has been gained too quickly to be considered a natural progression. He claimed that some images of the former double champ look "photoshopped":

"He is a transformed human, seemingly unrecognizable. He literally looks like Dorian Yates reincarnate from years ago... Some of these photo's he's been dropping of his absurd physique...Some of them look suspiciously photoshopped to me, that's how cranked this guy looks right now. Relative to what I believe, he's naturally capable of."

He continued:

"Either he is almost certainly taking something right now, he's not being tested by USADA so there's absolutely the most incentive ever for him as he's creeping into his mid thirties, has to make a dramatic comeback. This is his last shot and coming off a brutal injury, where you'll be taking certain things to expodite your recovery."

Conor McGregor says Khabib Nurmagomedov "bottled" their rematch

Conor McGregor has tried to reignite his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He suggested the Russian fighter wasted the opportunity to cash in on their rematch.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov went head-to-head over four years ago at UFC 229. 'The Eagle' submitted the Irishman in the fourth round but the PPV is infamous for its dramatic finale. Following the main event, a fight broke out between McGregor and Nurmagomedov's team, leading to a chaotic brawl inside and outside the octagon.

The bout between the pair broke the record for the highest-selling PPV of all time. The Dublin-born fighter has suggested their rematch could have broken the record once more:

"Actually you know what I don’t want to fight the smellbag there are way better fights out there but let it be known the biggest wet the bed in fighting history is what this guy is. Think of the magnitude this fight wound have. Absolute bottler you are. Father gonna slap you 100%."

Conor McGregor's tweet

