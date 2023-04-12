Well-known MMA journalist Dave Schmulenson aka The Schmo recently took aim at fellow reporter Ariel Helwani, accusing him of being a liar and a "keyboard warrior." The Schmo expressed his frustration with Helwani's tendency to cover up and spread misinformation.

The Schmo recently made a post on Twitter directed towards Ariel Helwani. The post contained a series of accusations and insults towards Helwani. Schmulenson claims that Helwani is a liar, citing an instance where he allegedly gave The Schmo a fake email address when they first met in August 2018.

The American native also accused Helwani of spreading lies and being afraid of participating in athletic events for charity. The Schmo further denied having any involvement in Sean Strickland bringing up Helwani during their interview. The up-and-coming journalist concluded by telling Ariel Helwani to "be about it" instead of just talking about it.

"I now understand why Ariel's is so damn big. He's giving Pinocchio a run for his money. All he does is lie. You first met me in August 2018 at UFC 227 prior to the press conference in Los Angeles. That's when I approached you and you gave me the fake email address. You did approach me in Cleveland during Jake Paul Woodley to ask if the beef was over. All I said was yes. Don't add the extra baloney. Since we both know you're scared for charity grappling, charity basketball, or anything athletic for a good cause I squashed the call outs after that day."

The Schmo further bashed Ariel Helwani and remarked:

"I had nothing to do with Strickland bringing you up during our interview yesterday. My improv & reaction speak for itself. We know you're scared and it doesn't matter. Stop bringing up my name and spreading lies. Next time you see me let's have cameras because that's all the proof we need. Don't promote 'Helwani Boxing' and act like a tough guy when you can't take the heat, you keyboard warrior. My self- made work without paid assistance or crying on National television speaks for itself. And no more 10-7 pu**y sh*t. Don't talk about it, be about it."

Check out the social media post here:

Regardless of where one stands on this issue, it is clear that The Schmo's criticism of Helwani has stirred up strong emotions and sparked a lively discussion about the role of journalists and commentators in the MMA world.

Ariel Helwani and UFC president Dana White's infamous feud

UFC president Dana White and Ariel Helwani were once on good terms. However, their relationship took a sour turn in 2016 when Helwani reported Brock Lesnar's return to UFC 200 before the official announcement. This infuriated the UFC hierarchy, resulting in Helwani losing his credentials and being expelled from UFC 199.

Although the ban on Helwani was eventually lifted, the once-cordial relationship between him and White never fully recovered. Helwani claimed on numerous occasions that White was opposed to him working with ESPN, further exacerbating their strained dynamic.

Check out what the Canadian journalist had to say about the situation below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman "Did Dana White run you out of ESPN?"



Ariel Helwani responds:

1/2 "Did Dana White run you out of ESPN?"Ariel Helwani responds:1/2 https://t.co/uGwVMUFs3u

Their feud resurfaced in December of the previous year when White insulted Helwani on Paddy Pimblett's podcast. Despite White's harsh words, Helwani held his ground and responded fiercely, earning widespread support from the MMA community.

Poll : 0 votes