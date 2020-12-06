Possible reason why UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has a red streak on his head

Ever wonder why UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo sports a red streak on his head whenever he enters the Octagon? You're probably not alone.

The 32-year old Brazilian has taken the mixed martial arts world by storm, thanks to his exciting fighting style and the swagger that he brings inside the cage.

Part of Figueiredo's swagger is his appearance and trademark look of dying his hair blonde and then adding a single red streak on the left side of his head.

What does the red streak on Deiveson Figueiredo's hair mean?

It could be just a fashion statement, but the red streak on Deiveson Figueiredo's hair is likely a homage to the popular video game character Kratos.

For those who don't follow video games, Kratos is the main protagonist in the Playstation exclusive franchise God of War. Kratos has red tattoos all over his body, including on his face. These include a red streak that goes up the left side of his head, just like the one Deiveson Figueiredo has.

So why a red streak like Kratos?

Deiveson Figueiredo's moniker is "Deus da Guerra", which translates to "God of War" in English. That's a pretty cool reference and homage to the original "God of War".

Deiveson Figueiredo returns to action against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 in December

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will just have 21 days in between title defenses, as he returns to action at UFC 256 on December 12th.

Figueiredo is coming off his first successful defense of the 125-pound championship at UFC 255 back on November 21st, where he submitted Alex Perez in just under two minutes. He captured the title by knocking out Joseph Benavidez back in July.

At UFC 256, Deiveson Figueiredo meets No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno, who himself had a quick night at UFC 255, where he defeated Brandon Royval by first-round TKO.

Moreno is currently on a three-fight winning streak, with triumphs over Jussier Formiga, Kai Kara-France, and Royval.