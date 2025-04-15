Post-UFC 314 rankings update: Bryce Mitchell kicked out of featherweight ranks, Alexander Volkanovski climbs P4P list, Jean Silva debuts

The UFC rankings had a major shake-up after UFC 314 this weekend. From fighters getting kicked off the rankings to new champions moving up the pound-for-pound list, this new overhaul will set the tone of the roster in the coming months.

Ad

The UFC featherweight division saw a massive reshuffling as Fighting Nerds standout Jean Silva debuts at no.11, Yair Rodriguez moves up to no.4, Dan Ige climbs to no.14, and Bryce Mitchell leaves the top 15.

This UFC rankings update comes on the heels of Silva taking out Mitchell on the main card of UFC 314. Yair Rodriguez decisioned UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull. As for Dan Ige, the featherweight veteran TKO'd Sean Woodson in the featured bout of the prelims.

Ad

Trending

Veteran MMA journalist John Morgan reported on the rankings update on X:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of the featherweight division, UFC 314 also saw the crowning of a new 145-pound champion, Alexander Volkanovski. 'The Great' made a career comeback back reclaiming his featherweight throne in a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes.

By doing so, Volkanovski broke into the top 10 pound-for-pound list yet again, debuting at no.9:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paddy Pimblett, Dominick Reyes, Virna Jandiroba move up in UFC rankings update post UFC 314

Other fighters who made major leaps in the rankings are Paddy Pimblett, Dominick Reyes, and Virna Jandiroba. Fan-favorite Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett finally broke into the UFC lightweight top 10 after a three-round dismantling of former title challenger Michael Chandler.

With his seventh straight win in the octagon, the proud Englishman made a gigantic leap from no.12 to no.8. This ranking boost is rarely seen in the UFC, let alone in the unbelievably competitive lightweight division.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Reyes, the former UFC light-heavyweight title challenger has been on a massive career resurgence himself, going on a three-fight KO streak after suffering four straight losses in the octagon. Like Pimblett, he reaches no.8 after UFC 314.

As for Jandiroba, the women's MMA veteran is now no.1 in the UFC strawweight rankings and has jumped four spots to no.8 in the women's pound-for-pound list. She handily defeated former title challenger Yan Xiaonan in a 30-27 unanimous decision win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.