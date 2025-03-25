Post-UFC London rankings update: Leon Edwards kicked out of P4P list, Sean Brady and Carlos Ulberg gain top contender status, and more

The UFC has released its latest official rankings update following UFC London, which took place this past weekend at The O2 Arena in London, England. The Fight Night main event featured a commanding performance from Sean Brady, who secured a fourth-round submission victory over former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of UFC London, Carlos Ulberg edged out a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to extend his streak to eight consecutive victories.

A recent report from MMA journalist John Morgan highlighted significant changes in the UFC pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings following UFC London. 'Rocky', who previously held the No. 12 spot, has now been dropped from the top 15 entirely.

As a result, Max Holloway, Sean O'Malley, and Charles Oliveira each moved up one spot, landing at No. 12, 13, and 14, respectively. Additionally, Arman Tsarukyan made his debut on the P4P rankings, securing the No. 15 position.

Additionally, Brady made a massive leap in the welterweight rankings, climbing four spots to claim the No. 1 contender position. Meanwhile, Edwards dropped to No. 3, with Kamaru Usman and Jack Della Maddalena each sliding down one spot to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

'Black Jag' was rewarded for the biggest victory of his career, surging three spots to claim the No. 3 position in the light heavyweight rankings. Meanwhile, the division saw further reshuffling, with Blachowicz dropping to No. 5 and Aleksandar Rakic sliding down to No. 6.

Credits: @JohnMorgan_MMA on X.

The UFC men's flyweight division experienced slight adjustments in the lower rankings. Tagir Ulanbekov climbed one spot, swapping places with Tim Elliott, who dropped to No. 11. Meanwhile, Charles Johnson's removal from the rankings paved the way for Kai Asakura to reclaim the No. 15 spot, while Joshua Van moved up to No. 14.

Credits: @JohnMorgan_MMA on X.

Lastly, the UFC women's flyweight rankings underwent some changes in the lower tier. Mayra Bueno Silva's removal from the rankings opened the door for a previously unranked JJ Aldrich to secure the No. 15 spot. Additionally, Casey O'Neill and Ariane da Silva swapped places, with O'Neill moving to No. 13.

Credits: @JohnMorgan_MMA on X.

What is the upcoming UFC event after UFC London?

With UFC London now in the rearview, the premier MMA organization is gearing up for its annual return to Mexico. UFC Mexico City Fight Night is set to take place this Saturday at Arena CDMX.

UFC Mexico City will feature a high-stakes flyweight main event as former champion Brandon Moreno faces ex-title challenger Steve Erceg. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, surging lightweight prospect Manuel Torres is set to fight veteran Drew Dober.

