Potential mega-fight between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev takes a major step in the right direction following new update

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, the two biggest names in boxing's light heavyweight division, are edging closer to agreeing a deal to face-off in the ring.

Bivol recently competed on the 'Day of Reckoning' card held on December 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The WBA champion secured a unanimous decision victory over Lyndon Arthur following a dominant performance, and became the new IBO champion to boot.

Beterbiev, who holds the remaining three belts at light heavyweight, is set to face Callum Smith in the squared circle on January 13. Should the unified world champion overcome a tough test in Smith, he will be scheduled to face Dmitry Bivol.

Their potential clash would be to determine the undisputed champion of the division. With both men undefeated, the stakes could not be higher should the bout materialize.

Boxing editor for talkSport, Michael Benson, recently shared a major update regarding the fight negotiations first reported by Dan Rafael. Benson wrote:

"Dmitry Bivol has reportedly now SIGNED his side of a deal to fight Artur Beterbiev next for the undisputed light-heavyweight world titles in Saudi Arabia. Beterbiev must beat Callum Smith on Jan 13th and then agree his side to finalise the fight."

Famed boxing coach Teddy Atlas shares high praise for Dmitry Bivol after recent win

Teddy Atlas, former trainer of Mike Tyson, recently shared his thoughts on Dmitry Bivol's performance against Lyndon Athur at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event, held last weekend.

The WBA champion dominated his opponent en route to a UD victory, and extended his unbeaten record to 22-0.

Bivol was thrust into the limelight following his huge win over Canelo Alvarez in 2022, and Atlas believes he is currently one of the best boxers in the world right now. During his review of the 'Day of Reckoning' card, Teddy Atlas shared his thoughts on Dmitry Bivol's win over Arthur, saying:

"It's always hard to fight a guy who's not tryna win, he's just tryna survive. And Bivol wanted to get a knockout. He's not known as a knockout guy right now, and he hasn't had a knockout for a long time.

"But for me he's the third best fighter, pound-for-pound, in the world. Behind [Terence Crawford] and [Naoya Inoue]. He's a masterclass of the sweet science, boxing 101. In and out, combinations, defense, offense, counter-punching, getting off first. Running numbers on punches..."

