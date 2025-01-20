"Pouring zero degree water on my naked body" - Diego Sanchez reflects on being 'a slave' to Joshua Fabia's controversial methods

Diego Sanchez recently reflected on his relationship with Joshua Fabia and his experience training with his controversial methods. He spoke candidly and openly about the experience during an emotional period and is proud to have put it behind him.

The former 'TUF' winner was the focus of the latest episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage', in which he shared his first-hand experience with Fabia. He addressed how they met under his guidance, and how it resulted in his unfortunate UFC departure.

A seemingly emotional Sanchez described how the relationship negatively affected his relationship with his family and peers in the sport.

VICE TV posted a clip from the episode to their Instagram account, where 'The Nightmare' detailed his grueling experience. Sanchez mentioned that Fabia would target him both mentally and physically, as though he was under his control:

"I would be out every morning at 4 am pouring zero degree water on my naked body and I'd have to stay, out in the cold, till the sun came out, so I could understand the difference between darkness and light. Having a guy like [Fabia] that can prove things to you, show you things and do things that you've never seen anybody do. And now you're basically like a slave to him."

Check out Diego Sanchez's comments below:

Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg discusses Diego Sanchez's relationship with Joshua Fabia

In addition to Diego Sanchez detailing what Joshua Fabia put him through, former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg discussed the controversial relationship and how the former 'TUF' winner was taken advantage of.

While speaking to Robin Black on VICE TV's 'Deeper Into the Cage', Goldberg mentioned that he was aware of how much of a negative influence Fabia was on Sanchez's career and always put himself ahead of the former 'TUF' winner:

"There's press conferences where [Fabia] was answering more questions than Diego [Sanchez] would. He was all of a sudden the voice. He wanted to be the focal point. And we all know that the greatest coaches and the greatest trainers in the world are always the ones that put their fighters first and always put their fighters in the spotlight." [1:00:54]

Check out the full episode featuring Mike Goldberg's comments regarding Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia below:

