"Power couple" - Fans gush over Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon's unique display of love and affection to his wife Aida

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is widely recognized as one of the top stars of ONE Championship today due to his unique blend of charisma and terrifying prowess inside the circle. Behind all of his success is the unwavering support that he has received from his wife Aida Looksaikongdin.

Aida, who is also a professional Muay Thai fighter, has played a significant role in helping 'The Iron Man' prepare for his fights by honing her husband's striking and durability in training camp. But when it is time to call it a day, Rodtang repays her efforts with some combat sports-based hijinks.

The promotion posted some of their heartwarming moments on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

In the comments section, fans raved about their unique way of showing love towards one another, writing:

"Power couple ❤️❤️"

"My couple goals🔥🔥🔥"

"The only one who's allowed to beat the Iron Man all the time 🔥🔥❤️❤️"

"The dream 😻"

"I've last track of time watching this 2 hours long video."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Rodtang planning to name their firstborn son after prolific soccer player, reveals Aida

Rodtang and Aida got married in February 2023, and in December the following year, the couple announced on social media that they would become parents.

They had the gender reveal party this past January, where they popped their respective balloons tied to a heavy bag with a punch, which burst in blue powder.

Ahead of the 27-year-old's unbelievable knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in March, Aida gladly shared that the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion hopes to name their firstborn son after now-retired Swedish soccer great Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

She said in an Instagram video posted by ONE:

"Rodtang likes the name 'Zlatan'. A football player."

