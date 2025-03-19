Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to name firstborn son after talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrhaimovic, reveals wife Aida

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon and his pregnant wife Aida Looksaikongdin are preparing to welcome their firstborn son very soon. She recently revealed what her husband wants to name him.

In an Instagram video shared by ONE, the three-time amateur Muay Thai gold medalist and professional Muay Thai fighter shared that 'The Iron Man' plans to name their son 'Zlatan' after all-time football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who joined his favorite club, Manchester United, in July 2016. Aida said:

"Rodtang likes the name 'Zlatan'. A football player."

Check out the video below:

'Zlatan' is the perfect name for their baby boy, as it means 'Golden' in the Slavic language — a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts for the now-retired Ibrahimovic, who won multiple trophies with multiple football clubs. It is also a fitting homage to Rodtang's own achievements inside the circle.

While the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is excited to undertake the rigors of fatherhood, his attention has never wavered from his upcoming battle at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Happening on Sunday, March 23, the Jitmuangnon Gym star will face hometown kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing megafight in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Rodtang extensively studied Takeru's fighting style in training camp

With Takeru's highly technical striking style earning him the distinction of being a former three-division K-1 kickboxing king, Rodtang pulled out all the stops during training camp to best prepare for 'The Natural Born Krusher'.

He recently told the promotion:

"It's hard for me to predict Takeru's kicks. But we studied his fight videos. What kind of setup does he do before going to kick? Does he surprise his opponent first or set the range to allow him to throw that weapon?"

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

