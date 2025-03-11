“The center of combat sports” - Takeru explains the magnitude of ONE 172 to Japan’s martial arts scene

Second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender and former multi-time K-1 world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan knows his next fight will be the biggest of his career.

Takeru is headed home to Japan to compete at the famed Saitama Super Arena against global megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and the Team Vasileus representative can't wait to represent his home country on the biggest global stage.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent open workout held in Tokyo, Takeru said he is proud to put Japan on the martial arts map for this fight.

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"If we can demonstrate Japan's strength here, I believe the center of combat sports can return to Japan once again, so this is an incredibly important event."

Takeru is ready to put on a show for his hometown fans in a fight that has been nearly two years in the making.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally trade leather in the Circle.

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon head to Saitama for ONE 172 super-fight

'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan will finally face the man he has been dreaming of fighting for over a year now in former flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two lock horns in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

