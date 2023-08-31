Rodtang wants to name his firstborn son after the iconic Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “I love Zlatan”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon already has a name in mind in case he gets a son of his own.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion wants to name his firstborn son after the iconic footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In an interview with CUTZRADIO, Rodtang bared his admiration for the Swedish footballing legend. Ibrahimovic was already a talismanic presence in front of goal for clubs like Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and FC Barcelona. It wasn’t until ‘Ibra’ got transferred to Manchester United that Rodtang’s love for the iconic striker became stronger.

Rodtang is a massive Manchester United fan, and watching his favorite striker play for the Red Devils was an astounding moment of fanfare for the Thai megastar.

He said:

“I was just crazy about Manchester United when Zlatan joined the team. I love Zlatan because he used to call himself the god of soccer. I like his confidence. He doesn’t care about any trash talk. And I told my wife ‘If we have a son, I will name him Zlatan’.”

Rodtang and his wife Aida Looksaikongdin have yet to have children, but ‘The Iron Man’ is already excited about a life of fatherhood.

Before he dreams of having a family of his own, though, Rodtang must first take care of business in ONE Championship.

Rodtang holds a perfect striking record of 14-0 and is considered practically unstoppable at this point in his career. His next opponent, though, could shatter that perfect mystique.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will challenge Rodtang for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on September 22.

The two Thai fighters are considered the best of their generation, and only the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium deserves to host their historic matchup.

Watch Rodtang's entire interview below: