Power Slap 11: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Dumpling 2: Live round-by-round updates

Power Slap 11's Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Dumpling 2 round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super heavyweight title slap-fighting rematch. The event itself is scheduled for a 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time.

However, the main event between Da Crazy Hawaiian, whose real name is Layne 'Koa' Viernes, and Dumpling, whose real name is Vasili Kamotskii, is expected to start much later at around 2:20 PM E.T. / 11:20 AM P.T. The pair will compete over the PSLAP super heavyweight title.

They had a thrilling bout back on Oct. 2024. Unfortunately, it ended with a draw, with both men exhibiting their legendary toughness throughout, almost nullyfing their nuclear slap-fighting power. Now, though, the card hopes to rectify the draw with a definitive conclusion.

An A.I. prediction gave Dumpling the slight edge, but the oddsmakers at NXT Bets disagree, highlighting Da Crazy Hawaiian as a -128 betting favorite, while Dumpling is a +103 underdog.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super heavyweight title fight.

Power Slap 11: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Dumpling 2

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

