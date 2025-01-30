  • home icon
Power Slap 11: The Hungarian Hurricane vs. The Hybrid: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jan 30, 2025 08:24 GMT
The Hungarian Hurricane (left) vs. The Hybrid (right) takes place at Power Slap 11 [Image Courtesy: @powerslap via X/Twitter]

Power Slap 11's The Hungarian Hurricane vs. The Hybrid round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's featherweight rematch. The event itself is scheduled to start at around 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Meanwhile, the bout between The Hungarian Hurricane, whose real name is Sheena Bathory, and The Hybrid, whose real name is Jackie Cataline, is estimated to take place at around 13:40 E.T. / 10:40 PM P.T. While no title is on the line, it is a bout defined by a bitter rivalry.

The pair's first encounter ended in a disqualification, awarding Bathroy the win, whose record now stands at 3-0. Cataline, by comparison, is winless at 0-1 and is seeking revenge, which she is hoping will come on this card. However, according to the oddsmakers, an upset is unlikely.

NXT Bets lists Bathory as a -228 favorite, while Catalina is a +167 underdog heading into the bout.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's featherweight clash.

Power Slap 11: The Hungarian Hurricane vs. The Hybrid

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
