Power Slap 11: The Hungarian Hurricane vs. The Hybrid: Live round-by-round updates

Power Slap 11's The Hungarian Hurricane vs. The Hybrid round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's featherweight rematch. The event itself is scheduled to start at around 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Meanwhile, the bout between The Hungarian Hurricane, whose real name is Sheena Bathory, and The Hybrid, whose real name is Jackie Cataline, is estimated to take place at around 13:40 E.T. / 10:40 PM P.T. While no title is on the line, it is a bout defined by a bitter rivalry.

The pair's first encounter ended in a disqualification, awarding Bathroy the win, whose record now stands at 3-0. Cataline, by comparison, is winless at 0-1 and is seeking revenge, which she is hoping will come on this card. However, according to the oddsmakers, an upset is unlikely.

Trending

NXT Bets lists Bathory as a -228 favorite, while Catalina is a +167 underdog heading into the bout.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's featherweight clash.

Expand Tweet

Power Slap 11: The Hungarian Hurricane vs. The Hybrid

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.