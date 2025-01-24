Power Slap 11: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Dumpling 2 - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The latest numbered event of UFC CEO Dana White's slap-fighting promotion, Power Slap 11, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The slap-fight card will be headlined by two title bouts.

In the main event, Power Slap super heavyweight champion 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Koa Viernes will defend his title in a rematch against Vasilii 'Dumpling' Kamotskii. The two athletes previously clashed in the headline bout of Power Slap 9 in October 2024, which concluded in a majority draw.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of Power Slap 11 will feature reigning light heavyweight champion Ron 'The Wolverine' Bata defending his title against challenger Vernon 'The Mechanic' Cathey.

Power Slap 11: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs Dumpling 2 full fight card

'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Koa Viernes vs. Vasilii 'Dumpling' Kamotskii (super heavyweight title)

Ron 'The Wolverine' Bata vs. Vernon 'The Mechanic' Cathey (light heavyweight title)

Russel 'Kainoa' Rivero vs. Austin 'Turp Daddy Slim' Turpin (light heavyweight)

Kalani 'Toko' Vakameilalo vs. Danie 'The Pitbull' Van Heerden (super heavyweight)

Sheena 'The Hungarian Hurricane' Bathory vs. Jackie 'The Hybrid' Cataline (women's featherweight)

What time does Power Slap 11: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs Dumpling 2 start?

The broadcast for the slap-fight card is set to kick off at 8 p.m. local time in Riyadh on Thursday, Jan. 30. For fans in the United States, this translates to 9 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, viewers in the United Kingdom can catch the action at 5 p.m. BST.

How to watch Power Slap 11: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs Dumpling 2?

The upcoming event will be available to stream live for free worldwide on the online video platform Rumble. Fans in the United States can also watch the event on DIRECTV, channel 9539. Additionally, viewers in the Middle East can tune in to the action live on MBC networks.

