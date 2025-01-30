Power Slap 11: Wolverine vs. The Mechanic: Live round-by-round updates

Power Slap 11's Wolverine vs. The Mechanic round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight title fight. The event itself is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).
However, the bout between Wolverine, whose real name is Ron Bata, and The Mechanic, whose real name is Vernon Cathey, is estimated to take place at around 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. The pair compete over the PSLAP light heavyweight belt, which is currently held by Wolverine.
The bout is the co-main event of the evening and among the most thrilling on the card, especially due to the defending champion's successful run in the sport. He is also favored to emerge victorious by the oddsmakers on NXT Bets, who list him as a -134 favorite.
The same, though, cannot be said for his opponent, who is a +101 underdog heading into the light heavyweight championship bout.
