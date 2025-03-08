Power Slap 12: Isaih Quinones vs. Branden Bordeaux: Full video highlights

The rematch between Isaih Quinones and Branden Bordeaux has wrapped up. The five-round showdown headlined Power Slap 12 and took place on Friday night at the Fontainebleau Resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Their initial clash unfolded at Power Slap 10 this past December, where Quinones delivered a dominant performance, securing a second-round TKO victory over Bordeaux in an intense showdown to retain his middleweight title.

The fight stirred controversy, as many believed the referee stopped the bout prematurely.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, in the rematch at Power Slap 12, 'The Butcher' turned the tables, dethroning the reigning champion in a thrilling slap war and securing a first-round TKO victory.

With this victory, Bordeaux has improved his Power Slap record to 4-1-1 since debuting in the promotion in December 2023. Meanwhile, 'The Puerto Rican Prettyboy' has fallen to a 4-3 record.

Check out the final face-off between Isaih Quinones and Branden Bordeaux below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out Isaih Quinones making his entrance into the arena in style below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Quinones won the coin toss, gaining the advantage to strike first. He initiated the exchange with a powerful forehand, but Bordeaux absorbed the shot and remained unfazed.

However, the strike left Bordeaux bloodied with a broken nose. After a brief evaluation by stage-side officials, he was deemed fit to continue and cleared to take his turn.

Expand Tweet

Ad

'The Butcher' fired back with a devastating strike to Quinones' face, sending him crashing down and leaving him on wobbly legs. Seeing the damage, the referee immediately stepped in and waved off the fight in Bordeaux's favor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out Branden Bordeaux's post-fight interview below:

Ad

At the post-event press conference, Bordeaux was announced as the recipient of the performance bonus and was awarded $10,000 in cryptocurrency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.