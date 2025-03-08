Power Slap 12: Robert Trujillo vs. Dakota McGregor: Full video highlights

Robert Trujillo and Dakota McGregor squared off in the co-main event of Power Slap 12, competing for the promotion’s inaugural lightweight championship. The high-stakes five-round showdown took place on Friday night at the Fontainebleau Resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bout went the full distance, with Trujillo securing the Power Slap 155-pound title through a dominant unanimous decision victory after a fierce back-and-forth exchange of slaps.

With his victory at Power Slap 12, 'The Real Deal' extended his unbeaten streak in the slap-fighting organization, bringing his record to 5-0. Meanwhile, McGregor suffered his first setback, falling to a 2-1 record.

Check out the final face-off between Robert Trujillo and Dakota McGregor below:

'The Maritime Menace' won the toss, gaining the opportunity to deliver the opening strike. McGregor unleashed a crisp, powerful slap that connected cleanly, but Trujillo absorbed it effortlessly. When it was Trujillo’s turn, he fired off a powerful slap of his own, but McGregor absorbed it with resilience.

The defining moment of the contest came in the second round when the undefeated American floored McGregor with a devastating slap. McGregor needed a moment to recover before continuing.

McGregor opened the third round with a solid strike, but Trujillo stood firm. When it was his turn, 'The Real Deal' fired back with a thunderous slap that momentarily wobbled his opponent.

Although McGregor gave it his all, Trujillo closed out the final two rounds with dominance, making it evident that he had the contest firmly in his grasp. His control was reflected on the judges' scorecards, which read 50-43, 50-44, and 49-45.

Check out all the slaps Robert Trujillo absorbed during the fight:

Check out Robert Trujillo's post-fight interview below:

For his commanding performance, Trujillo was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus.

