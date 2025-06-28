Power Slap 13: Vasilii Kamotskii vs. Dayne Viernes: Full results

International Fight Week featured the Power Slap 13 event on June 27, headlined by Vasilii Kamotskii and Dayne Viernes. It took place at the Fountain Bleau in Las Vegas, Nevada. There were a total of eight matchups across different weight classes. Let's recap the entire fight card below.

Main event: Vasilii Kamotskii vs. Dayne Viernes (super heavyweight)

In the Power Slap 13 main event, Vasilii Kamotskii a.k.a. 'Russian Dumpling' returned to defend his super heavyweight title against Dayne Viernes. Notably, earlier this year at Power Slap 11 , Kamotskii captured the title from Viernes' younger brother Layne Viernes in their rematch, winning via unanimous decision.

'Da Hawaiian Hitman' displayed his tenacity as he absorbed majority of Kamotskii's attacks across their fight. After five rounds of back and forth action, Dayne was declared the new super heavyweight kingpin via majority decision (48-46 x2, 47-47).

Check out the fight outcome below:

Power Slap 13: co-main event

Ron Bata made his light heavyweight title defense against Russel Rivero in the co-main event. Their fight was stopped in the third round after Rivero shook Bata with a hard hit. It was deemed clubbing, which is considered a foul in several slap fighting rulesets. As a result, 'Wolverine' was declared the winner via disqualification.

Check out the post below:

Power Slap 13: undercard

Anthony Blackburn successfully defended his welterweight throne by securing a fourth-round knockout win against Azael Rodriguez.

Check out Anthony Blackburn's TKO victory below:

Another welterweight contest between Emmanuel Muniz and Christapher Thomas ended in an opening round TKO victory for Muniz after his opppnent was unable to continue.

In the prelims, James Siekmann faced Pono Pau in a heavyweight bout and suffered a first round TKO loss. This came after Zakir Naimanbayev lost to Brice Jones via first round disqualification.

Mikael-Michelle Brown returned to take on Ellie Dempster in a flyweight bout but was disqualified in the second round. Alan Klingbeil kicked off the Power Slap event by securing a second-round knockout win over Luke Simonds in a light heavyweight bout.

Check out Power Slap 13 full results below:

Main event: Super heavyweight- Dayne Viernes def. Vasilii Kamotskii by majority decision

Co-main event: Light heavyweight- Ron Bata def. Russel Rivero by disqualification

Welterweight- Anthony Blackburn def. Azael Rodriguez by R4 TKO

Welterweight- Emmanuel Muniz def. Christapher Thomas by R1 TKO

Heavyweight- Pono Pau def. James Siekmann by R1 TKO

Heavyweight- Brice Jones def. Zakir Naimanbayev by disqualification

Women's flyweight- Ellie Dempster def. Mikael-Michelle Brown by disqualification

Light heavyweight- Alan Klingbeil def. Luke Simonds by R2 TKO

