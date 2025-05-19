Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai recently discussed longevity in the fight game and identified two primary keys that could help professional fighters stretch their careers.

Prajanchai said that discipline and self-care are two of those key components, and even named Thai legends Buakaw and Saenchai as great athletes who employed this very well.

The two-sport world champion shared this during his recent appearance on the ONE podcast. He said:

"For fighters, how long we can continue doesn't really depend on age but on how we take care of our bodies. Discipline and self-care matter more than age. Look at Buakaw and Saenchai - they're over 40 and still fighting."

Prajanchai is looking to emulate Buakaw and Saenchai's longevity. At 30, he's looking sharp, coming off a fourth-round TKO win over Ellis Badr Barboza last February 2025 at ONE Fight Night 28, which earned him the $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Now, he's primed to face the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Di Bella, in a rematch for the undisputed crown.

Prajanchai says being a fighter runs in his blood

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative also revealed during his appearance on the ONE Podcast that being a fighter runs in his blood because of the sides in his family were competing in combat sports as well.

This gave Prajanchai the heads up of what it is like to be around in the gym, as he narrated:

"Actually, my family - both my mother's and father's side - were all fighters. From my grandfather's generation all the way to my generation. It was instilled in me since I was a child. When I was young, I'd always be around the gym. Wherever I went, I had to pass through the gym, hit the bags, kick the pads - it was just part of my life from childhood."

