Prajanchai keen on switching divisions to continue two-sport dominance: "To gain experience against international fighters"

Even with his current reign as a two-sport world champion in the strawweight division, Prajanchai PK Saenchai is not satisfied with his achievements.

He eyes a move to a bigger weight class and the potential to win more world championships on the global stage of ONE Championship.

In his most recent appearance on INN Sports' YouTube channel for an interview, Prajanchai explained that he would not immediately make the jump to the flyweight division, but he instead prefers to do it gradually:

"If I win this fight, I have plans with my manager. If I can no longer make weight in this division or if there are no suitable opponents, I'll gradually move up in weight. I might not go all the way to 135 lbs, but I'll gradually climb to 128 lbs, 130 lbs, and eventually 135 lbs to gain experience against international fighters."

Watch Prajanchai's full interview here:

The Thai striking maestro is preparing for the defense of his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza on February 7.

Their scheduled five-round bout will serve as the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai identifies the biggest hole in Barboza's defense ahead of their championship showdown

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the 30-year-old athlete shared his initial thoughts about his upcoming opponent and pointed out the biggest hole in his defense.

According to the Bangkok native, Barboza is not fond of getting hit in his abdomen, as he observed in his first two outings under the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Barboza has many weaknesses from what I've seen in his matches with Thongpoon and Aliff. His weakness is his abdomen. He can't have it touched. He can't handle my knee strikes."

ONE Fight Night 28 airs from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7. North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

