Prajanchai knew he had Ellis Badr Barboza at the palm of his hands after final elbow: "The cut was very deep"

Two-sport strawweight world champion Prajanchai made a dominant defense of his Muay Thai crown against British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai scored a fourth-round TKO victory over Barboza via a nasty elbow strike that opened a massive on his forehead, prompting the referee and ringside doctor to call off the match in his favor.

Speaking at the event's post-event press conference, the Thai superstar discussed the stoppage and how powerful that elbow strike was, saying that it was only a matter of time before the fight was stopped::

"I was very confident, because the cut was very deep, and I was confident that the medical team would stop the fight."

See the interview below:

This masterful performance not only improved his promotional record to seven wins and one loss and extended his win streak to six.

It also earned him an additional $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Prajanchai stacks praise on Ellis Badr Barboza for ONE Fight Night 28 display

During the same post-event press conference, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative did not forget to praise his challenger for putting up a decent showing against him, especially in hostile territory in front of his home fans in Bangkok.

According to the 30-year-old striking superstar, 'El Jefe' has all the tools of a good fighter, particularly pointing out his elite skills and elite defense, as he stated:

"I think he did quite well today because he is a skilled fighter, and his defense mechanism is also quite good."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 via the free event replay.

