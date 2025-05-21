At 41 years old, former multiple-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is still competing at the highest level, and his most recent outing with Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172 last March 23 for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title was great evidence of this.

Due to his incredible longevity, his former rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai couldn't help but praise the Thai veteran for his perseverance and durability in going toe-to-toe against one of the best pure strikers today. The reigning two-sport world champion stated this during his recent appearance on the ONE Podcast, where he said:

"First of all, I want to praise Sam-A - he has an incredible heart. While watching, I said to a foreigner next to me, "No way" - meaning I didn't think Sam-A would last. He was taking a lot of low kicks in the first round and was obviously in pain. I didn't think he would make it through all five rounds, but Sam-A managed to stay standing. We have to give him respect - Sam-A was amazing."

The striking legend eventually lost the championship match to Di Bella via unanimous decision, to come up short in setting up a possible trilogy match with Prajanchai.

Prajanchai talks about close bond with fellow ONE world champion Tawanchai

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym-affiliated athlete also shared during his appearance on the ONE Podcast that he and fellow ONE Championship world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai have a close relationship, like brothers in real life.

According to Prajanchai, the 26-year-old phenom was under his tutelage, and he's seen him flourish on the global stage after his admiration for him, as he stated:

"I don't talk about this much, and many people don't know that Tawanchai and I aren't actually blood brothers. But he's like a real brother to me. When I was fighting five-round Muay Thai, I'd usually be in the main event, and Tawanchai would fight right before me. We'd sit together all the time. He looked up to me and admired my fighting style - I was his idol."

