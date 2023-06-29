Prajanchai ready to take on all-comers as interim strawweight Muay Thai champ

Prajanchai PK Saenchai said he is ready to take on all-comers after becoming the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

The 28-year-old fighter claimed the interim world title by knocking out legendary striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in their all-Thai showdown at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok.

Prajanchai sent Sam-A to the KO loss in the second round, completing a scintillating performance that saw him bank on his combination of speed and power to steadily punish his opponent.

He broke Sam-A’s defense midway into the second frame, landing a well-placed straight left to the chin and scoring a knockdown.

From there, sensing that he had his opponent reeling from the hit, Prajanchai moved for the finish. He tagged Sam-A a number of times and then landed a sharp elbow to send the 39-year-old veteran fighter face down to the mat for the victory. The fight was officially stopped at the 2:10 mark of the second canto.

Following the contest, Prajanchai shared that aside from the unification bout against reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, he has no one really in mind he wants to take on next.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate said:

“I do not have any specific person to face other than [Joseph] Lasiri, so anyone ONE Championship wants to give me that would be great.”

Watch the post-fight interview below:

Prajanchai once held the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title after seizing it from former champion Sam-A in July 2021 by majority decision.

His reign, however, was short-lived. 10 months later, he lost the belt to Joseph Lasiri by technical knockout in the third round of their title clash in Singapore. Prajanchai has since bounced back, winning back-to-back matches.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

